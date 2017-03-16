Shot and Killed in Suitland Rd. Parking Lot

On March 9, 24-year-old Charles Romain, a resident of Alexandria, Va. was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Lafeal Sinclair. According to the Prince George’s Police Department, Romain is in Alexandria and waiting to be extradited to the Prince George’s County.

The motive was drug-related robbery, police said.

On March 7, Sinclair, 29, was shot. Police found him suffering from several gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Suitland Road – a residential area – around 2:10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The crime rate in my community and Prince George’s County as a whole saddens me,” Lena Brahame, a 30-year resident of Suitland told the AFRO. “The elected officials should certainly be doing more to stem the tide of rising crime in this community.”