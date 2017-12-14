Simeon Booker: Taking aim at injustice

Pioneering civil rights journalist Simeon Booker died Dec. 10 at the age of 99. This article celebrates his accomplishments on the occasion of him winning the coveted National Press Club’s Fourth Estate Award in 1982.

Dec. 25, 1982

For more than 40 years, Simeon Booker has been battling one cause after another. In the 1980s, as social and educational programs take a back seat to skyrocketing U.S. military spending, Booker—Washington Bureau Chief of Johnson Publishing Company—is still trying to influence policy.

One year, he told a group of reporters, “I have always believed that a newsman covers the news; he doesn’t make the news.” On Tuesday, Dec. 7, he received the coveted National Press Club’s 1982 Fourth Estate Award. Previous recipients include Walter Cronkite.

In his 27-years as a JET reporter, Booker has written about the joys and sorrows, achievements and failures of people across the country. He writes with a vitality that mirrors the lifestyle of black Americans.

On Veterans Day, Washington, DC was crawling with veterans from the Vietnam War; government offices were shut down and top leaders were on a holiday. But for veteran correspondent, Simeon Booker, it was business as usual. During an exchange with a group of veterans, he proudly displayed a fading olive green helmet he wore while covering stories in ‘Nam.

Booker, who was born in Baltimore and raised in Youngstown, OH, attended Youngstown High School before moving on to Youngstown College.

His stay ended abruptly after “causing a ruckus” over the fact that black students were not permitted to have activity cards. After working his way through Virginia Union, Booker became a reporter for the Baltimore AFRO-American newspaper where covering lynchings was a regular part of his beat. He later worked for the Cleveland Call and Post. He won a Wilkie Award for a series on education. In 1950 he became the second black to win a Nieman fellowship. That sent him to Harvard for a year, and it was the turning point in his life.

After Harvard, he was hired by the Washington Post as their first fulltime black reporter. But segregation was still the law of the land and his job as general assignment reporter wasn’t easy. For example, when he tried to cover the police beat, he would be barred from the scene just like anybody else.

He left after two years and joined the Johnson Publishing Company staff in Chicago. He returned to Washington a year later to open the bureau. The first person he hired was E. Fannie Granton who remained his assistant until her death several years ago.

Starting with the Eisenhower administration, he has regularly covered the White House, the U.S. Congress, state legislatures and the entire Washington scene.

Many times Booker had to look past his personal safety to get the story. In 1955, the useless death of 14-year-old Emmet Till touched off a stream of controversy. Booker, Jimmy Hicks of the New York Amsterdam News and the third black member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Charles Diggs, Jr., were among those who went to Mississippi to attend the trial of the white men charged with murdering the teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman. When it was over, Diggs escorted the boy’s mother back to Chicago for safety while Booker routed injustices in other southern states.

It is of the highest significance that this distinguished author and broadcast and print journalist is being recognized by his peers for sustained commitment throughout the years. (NNPA)