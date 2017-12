New this year, on December 15th, Anthony Blake Clark will lead the audience and Chamber Chorus in Handel’s complete oratorio. Enjoy this surround-sound experience even if you don’t sing along! Bring your own musical score or purchase one at the concert. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. To reserve tickets or for more information, please contact Baltimore Choral Arts at 410-523-7070 or visit www.BaltimoreChoralArts.org