Sister of Charleston Nine Murderer, Arrested

The younger sister of Dylan Roof, the racist murderer who gunned down nine Black parishioners of the Emanuel AME Baptist Church in Charleston, S.C., has been charged with possessing drugs and weapons on the grounds of her high school.

According to The State, a South Carolina newspaper, Morgan Roof, 18, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. The State reported that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Morgan Roof is Dylan Roof’s sister.

Roof, who is a student at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, S.C., which was one of the schools participating in National Walkout Day, protesting gun violence, issued a threat against protesting students via social media.

The State reports that in a Snapchat post she said, “I hope it’s a trap and ya’ll get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but Black people walkin out anyway.”

Students who were alarmed by the post contacted school authorities, who reported the incident to the sheriff’s department. No students were injured and Roof, who was in possession of marijuana, pepper spray and a knife, was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School,” stated S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively.”

In June 2015 Dylan Roof, a self- avowed White supremacist, murdered nine members of Emanuel AME Baptist Church in Charleston, during Bible study, in hopes of igniting a race war. He is on death row in Indiana.