Smithsonian Honors Black Womens’ Bravery in “#HiddenHerstory”

Washingtonians have a few more reasons to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) as it launches a new social media campaign, #hiddenhistory, and offers four public programs to celebrate the role of women in the struggle for civil rights. Events will explore the journeys of inspiring women like Harriet Tubman and Recy Taylor and feature a combination of film, theatre, and panel presentations.

The screening of “The Rape of Recy Taylor” on Friday, March 16 appears timely as the growing national “Me Too” movement continues a conversation about about sexual assault and discrimination. The film tells the story of Taylor, a rape survivor, in 1944 Alabama, according to a Smithsonian press release. After identifying her six White assailants, her struggle is joined by the NAACP’s chief rape investigator: Rosa Parks.

The museum’s Women’s History Month commemoration concludes on Thursday, March 29 with “Harriet’s Daughters: An Evening of Conversation and Celebration,” a panel presentation and keynote exploring Harriet Tubman’s legacy and impact on American life. Panelists will include Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of Transformative Justice Coalition and Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, artist and activist. The keynote speech will be given by legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, one of the academic leaders in intersectionality theory.

Museum staff will use the hashtag #HiddenHerstory to honor women artists, women activists and women educators who have shaped American history through a commitment to ending discrimination, the release said.

All events will take place in the Oprah Winfrey theater. Events “strongly encourage” registration, but are free and open to the public.