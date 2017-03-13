Snoop Dogg Aims Gun at Clown Dressed as Trump in New Video

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) /
0
49

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as Republican President Donald Trump in a new music video featuring a population of clowns.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, Snoop Dogg speaks while being honored with the "I am Hip Hop" award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Snoop Dogg's new music video, posted Monday, March 13, 2017, aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump. The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, Snoop Dogg speaks while being honored with the “I am Hip Hop” award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Snoop Dogg’s new music video, posted Monday, March 13, 2017, aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump. The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The video was posted Sunday. In it Snoop Dogg shoots at Trump a gun that releases the word “bang.”

The music video also shows a TV airing a news conference with the headline “Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs,” airing live from “The Clown House.”

Most of the people in the video are dressed as clowns aside from Snoop Dogg.

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport stars in the clip. He’s pulled over and shot by a police officer, which is filmed by an onlooker.

The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS