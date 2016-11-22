SOME’s 15th Annual Trot for Hunger

Washingtonians are invited to join SOME at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for a 5k run/walk. The run/walk will take place at Freedom Plaza (corner of 13th Street, NW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW). there will be an 8:30 a.m. Little Turkey Fun Run and a 9:15 a.m. unlimited 5k. The District’s only Turkey Trot, the Trot for Hunger raises over $600,000 that allows S.O.M.E. (So Others Might Eat) to continue to provide critical services such as food, clothing and healthcare to hundreds of thousands of men, women and children. Register at http://some.org/trot; prices are set to increase by $5 on Nov. 14. For more information, visit some.org.