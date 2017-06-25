Sophia Coppola’s Blatant Erasure of Black Women in The Beguiled Highlights How White Women Are Complicit in White Supremacy

It’s been quite a busy couple of months for white women. After 53 percent of them handed Trump the election at the conclusion of 2016, they have turned the nonsense up eleven. From going on redemption tours where they cry into the arms of black men in order breathe life into floppin’ albums, to trying to outdo each other in robbing from and swagger-jacking black women (again), they have shown no signs of slowing down.

Indeed. It’s not a normal week in these Orange States of America until a white woman shows her yansh like my mom might say. This past week’s example came courtesy of Sofia Coppola and her upcoming film, The Beguiled.

Or as I might call it: I Will Cut Off This Right Arm of Mine Before I Will Ever Work or Demand the Ballot for the Negro and Not the [White] Woman: The Prequel. More…