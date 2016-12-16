Soulja Boy Arrested in Los Angeles on Probation Violation

by: The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested on a suspected probation violation after they found a firearm in his Hollywood Hills home.

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2011 file photo shows Soulja Boy at the 39th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles Los Angeles police say they arrested the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Way, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, on a probation violation after officers found a firearm in his Hollywood Hills home. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Officer Sal Ramirez says the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested around 7 a.m. Thursday after a search of the home. Ramirez did not know what kind of firearm was found.

Way was sentenced to two years of probation on Dec. 18, 2014, after being convicted of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were unsuccessful.

“Soulja Boy” is best known for his 2007 hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and for his recent appearances on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop.”

The arrest was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

