Sources: Sen. Oaks Stepping Down, Taking Plea Deal

According to two sources familiar with the situation, embattled Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (D-41), will resign from his West Baltimore State Senate seat at the end of the day and take a plea deal connected to federal fraud and bribery charges.

The veteran legislator from the Edmondson Village community of West Baltimore was facing up to 10 years. Sources say the plea deal will have him serving six to 18 months in prison.

Oaks was indicted last year on federal fraud charges, accused of using his official position to aid in a fraudulent real estate deal, set up by FBI operatives, in exchange for $15,000.

Last month, Oaks was removed from the Senate Finance Committee by Senate President Mike Miller, after a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics. Oaks was the only member of the Baltimore City Delegation on that influential committee.