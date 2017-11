Speak Up & Speak Out is a youth mentorship program located at 6801 Bock Rd. The program will be hosting their first meeting on Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The mentors hope to empower, engage, and promote strong mental health within the youth in the area. The event is free. Speak Up & Speak Out is currently looking for mentors who are eager to positively influence the youth. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.