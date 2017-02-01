Spotlight on Black Educators: PGCC President Charlene Dukes

From sharing a four-bedroom house with eight siblings to having her own head office, Charlene Dukes, PhD, holds the position as the first female president at Prince George’s Community College (PGCC).

The Glendale, Md. resident held her position as president since 2007 along with her position as president of the Maryland State Board of Education from 2012 to 2015.

“I guess in some ways there’s something about being first because you get to lead the way, in other ways there’s something sad about being first because it says there’s still glass ceilings that we have to break as women,” she told the AFRO.

Dukes has been working in higher education for almost 38 years, starting in college as a recruiter for work study at Indiana University in Pennsylvania.

“I’ve always worked within the organization on the side of the house that was responsible for bringing students to the institution being focused on recruitment and retention and developing or implementing services that would complement what was going on in the classroom,” she said.

Dukes wants her students to take her life as an example to learn “opportunity is what you make it and nobody else gets to define that for you but you.”

“I come from a large family, was born and raised in a small town in Pennsylvania. I have eight brothers and sisters and the first fifteen or so years of my life we lived in a four-bedroom house,” she said. “I didn’t sleep in a bed alone until I went to college. I always laugh with students that it took me about six months to realize that when I rolled over that I was not going to touch someone.”

As president of PGCC, Dukes has goals to “create pathways for students to understand where they begin, how they get through and how they graduate or receive a certification or licensure from the college and where do you go from there.”

She also doesn’t go 48 hours without speaking to her son, Maurice Dukes, a Howard University graduate, living in California.

Dukes holds many positions aside from being president of PGCC such as, a member of the “Go on Girl” book club, the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, Chapter of Links, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Education plays a very important role to Dukes, not only as president but also in other positions she holds and has held.

“I think education for me means having the knowledge that gives you the opportunity to think for yourself,” said Dukes, “to not necessarily take things at face value, to engage in critical debate, dialogue and discussion, to lead with the facts and be able to ascertain how understanding these things allow you to be a better person.”