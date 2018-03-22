Spring Sports Kickoff for Local High Schools and Colleges

As Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) athletics gets ready for regular season competition, many baseball teams such as Fort Washington, Md.-based Friendly High School are scrimmaging until the games count, while private and local area colleges’ seasons are currently underway.

The Friendly High School Patriots are coming off a baseball season where they enjoyed a playoff berth with a shutout victory (7-0) in the first round of play. But they fell in the following round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) playoffs in a 13-12 nail-biter. Behind the strong arm of multisport student-athlete senior pitcher Darious Bowman, the Patriots look to be the team to beat in the 2A division. Friendly will take on Potomac High School, located in Oxon Hill, Md., March 21.

Bishop McNamara High School, located in Forestville, Md., earned its fourth-straight victory after taking down Fairfax, Va.-based Paul VI Catholic High School 11-0 on March 16 in a softball match.

Sophomore pitcher Bailey Wilcox earned a win in the circle after pitching six innings, accounting for eight strikeouts and only allowing two hits to help lead her team to victory. Freshman infielder Jade Greene led the Lady Mustangs with two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Riverdale Baptist School is on a five-game winning streak after dismantling Annapolis Area Christian School, located in Parole, Md., 12-4 on March 15 during a baseball match. Senior infielder Darius Gilliam was nearly unstoppable by notching four hits, three runs and an RBI.

Senior outfielder Corey Rosier also helped out the cause by tallying one run, one hit and five RBI. Riverdale Baptist cruised to victory as senior pitcher Roberto Vargas earned the win and hurled three strikeouts.

Bowie State University’s softball team scored a 12-0 victory over Livingstone College (Salisbury, NC) on March 17. Senior pitcher Inaya Jones earned the win after pitching five innings and notched six strikeouts.

Nicoleen Ochoa was on fire for the Lady Bulldogs as she had three hits, scored three runs, and tallied three RBI in a dominant effort at the plate.

Prince George’s Community college (PGCC) dropped two games to Cumberland, Md. based-Allegany College of Maryland during a baseball doubleheader match on March 17.

Allegany pitcher Carson Imes only allowed one hit to Owls outfielder Bay To and had 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout victory during the first game. Josh Pietrandrea had two hits for the Owls in the second game of the match as Allegany came away with a 12-1 win.