Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 people to open their new location in Ellicott City (9150 Baltimore National Pike, Suite 1) and is holding a hiring fair on February 1st. Walk-in interviews are from 8:00am – 11:30am; 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available positions including Cashiers, Bakery Clerks, Bulk Clerks, Vitamin Clerks and especially Deli Clerks, Meat Clerks, and Produce Clerks.