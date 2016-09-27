St. Matthews United Methodist Church Children’s Sabbath Fall Festival

by: AFRO Staff
St. Matthews United Methodist Church is hosting the Sabbath Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome. There will be activities for everyone. The event will take place on Main Street between Avon Beach and Sollers Point Roads in Dundalk, Md. Call 410-285-4466 for more information.

