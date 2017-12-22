Join in the 19th annual All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam, a Millennium Stage tradition, with host/vibraphonist Chuck Redd, drummer Lenny Robinson, trumpeters Robert Redd and Tom Williams, bassist James King, and vocalist Delores King Williams on Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held at The Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street, NW.
All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam
The Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street, NW
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Photo/kennedy-center.org) /
