Starbucks Just Named Alpha Kappa Alpha Soror Rosalind Brewer as Its New Chief Operating Officer

Starbucks just named Alpha Kappa Alpha soror Rosalind Brewer, the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club and one of the most prominent Black women business leaders in America, its new chief operating officer and group president, giving her the second highest position at the company.

She is the first woman, and first African American, to hold such a post at Starbucks.

Brewer is a proud graduate of Spelman College and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., who has been listed as the 64th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes and one of the 50 most Powerful Women by Fortune. More…