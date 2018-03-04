State of Emergency Declared as Baltimore Buffeted by Powerful Windstorm

Baltimore residents were battered by a violent nor’easter Friday and Saturday that claimed at least one life, derailed a freight train, tossed tractor trailers and sparked hundreds of thousands of power outages throughout the region.

According to BGE, more than 400,000 outages had been reported throughout Central Maryland. By 8 p.m. Saturday, service had been restored to about 300,000 of those customers. BGE workers and Baltimore City clean clean-up crews operated virtually non-stop since Friday working on outages and removing debris.

The storm, which the National Weather Service called “one of the most powerful windstorms in recent years” and included wind gusts over 80 miles per hour, compelled Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency yesterday.

“I want to caution all Marylanders that these dangerously strong winds will continue this evening and into tomorrow. We are continuing to see a number of serious accidents on bridges and roadways, and power outages throughout the state,” Hogan said in a statement March 2.

“Please use common sense, heed all warnings, and stay inside and off the roads if possible.

A massive tree fell on a car on West 28th Street in Remington last night, and the powerful winds also knocked down a lamp post in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store in Charles Village.

According to The Baltimore Sun, a 77-year old woman was killed yesterday in Baltimore County by a falling tree branch outside her home in the 11000 block of Cedar Lane in Kingsville. County police did not identify the woman.

The volatile windstorm may have also caused several cars from a CSX freight train to derail and tumble into the Susquehanna River Friday night near Perryville.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were expected to subside through Sunday.