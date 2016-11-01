For immediate release:

November 1, 2016

ontact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Bus Crash in Southwest Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the bus crash that took place this morning in Southwest Baltimore:

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to hear of the horrific crash this morning in Southwest Baltimore involving a school bus and an MTA commuter bus. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families in the wake of this tragedy. We will continue to pray for those who were injured, as well as the first responders who worked swiftly and continue to care for the injured.

“Our administration gives our full support to the Baltimore City Police Department as they investigate, and we are prepared to offer any state assistance necessary.”