Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Passing of Former Congresswoman Marjorie Holt ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the passing of former Congresswoman Marjorie Holt: “It is with great sadness that the First Lady and I learn of the passing of former Congresswoman Marjorie Holt, who served alongside my father in the U.S. House of Representatives. As the first Republican woman from Maryland to be elected to Congress, she helped to chip away at the glass ceiling, paving the way for the next generation of women leaders from Maryland. Congresswoman Holt faithfully represented the Fourth District for 14 years, and her dedication to our great state will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.”