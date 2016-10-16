STEM Lights On After School Program at Waverly Elementary/Middle School

Waverly Elementary Middle School, located in East Baltimore, is having a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program on Oct. 19 celebrating after school programs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children of under-served families and communities. To celebrate Lights On Afterschool this year, 4-H is providing kits to afterschool programs that will conduct the “Motion Commotion” science experiment and take part in National Youth Science Day. For more information contact Jerrell Bratcher, community school site coordinator for Waverly Elementary /Middle school at 443-768-1661. Waverly is located at 3400 Ellerslie Ave, Baltimore, Md. 21218.