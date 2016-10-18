Stevenson A.M.E. Church 150th Anniversary

Radisson Hotel in Timonium, Md

by: AFRO Staff
/ (AFRO Image/Flyer) /
0
3

Stevenson A.M.E. Church is celebrating 150 years of service on Oct. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Timonium, Md. Contact the church at 410-472-4500 or visit stevensonamechurch.wixsite.com/sparks.

church-anniversary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS