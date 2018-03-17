Suiter Video

A West Baltimore entrepreneur, whose business is in close proximity to the sight of the murder of slain Baltimore Homicide Det. Sean Suiter, claims members of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), forcefully confiscated his video surveillance system, as well as the footage from the night Suiter was gunned down.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Christopher Akpala, owner of the Uac Food Mart, in the 900 blk of Bennett Place in Harlem Park, is seeking $10,000 in damages from the BPD, because he claims police damaged his surveillance system. Questions also swirl about what Akpala’s surveillance system captured on Nov. 15, when Det. Suiter was gunned down. The BPD has not commented publicly on the footage retrieved from the Harlem Park store.

It’s been more than four months since Det. Suiter, a husband and father of five, was shot in the head at close range, with his own gun in broad daylight.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has said he wants to open an independent investigation into Det. Suiter’s murder, in an effort to put, “fresh eyes,” on the controversial case.

Despite a $215,000 bounty on the head of the person who murdered Suiter, the BPD have no suspects in his homicide.