On Oct. 17, the SunTrust Foundation will present Capital Area Asset Builders with its first-ever Lighting the Way Award for their Matched Savings Progr am. The presentation will occur from 8-9:30 p.m. at SunTrust Bank, 1445 New York Avenue, NW. The award, which includes a $50,000 grant, recognizes CAAB for the impact they have made in Washington promoting financial confidence and the promise of a life well-spent.