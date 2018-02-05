In Super Bowl Victory, Eagles Beat Patriots at Their Own Game

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. The victory marked the first Super Bowl title in franchise history, and the first championship for the Eagles since 1960.

Philadelphia got the job done despite the odds being stacked against them. The point spread in Las Vegas had New England favored to win by 4.5 points, yet the Eagles managed to stun the world—and they did it in a way very reminiscent of their opponents’ style.

New England stunned the world back in 2002 when it knocked off the best team in football at the time, the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, in Super Bowl XXXVI. Brady won MVP of that game despite starting the year as a backup quarterback, just as Eagles backup QB Nick Foles did last night. Those 2002 Patriots used a masterful game plan to outscore Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, just as Philly outscored the future Hall of Famer, Brady.

The major difference between the two championship teams is the amount of points and yards they produced. New England and Philadelphia combined for a record 1,151 total yards of offense, and scored 74 points in the game.

Foles led Philly with 373 passing yards and three touchdowns, and finished with a quarterback rating of 88.6. He outperformed Brady, who finished with an 83.8 QB rating after passing for 505 yards and three touchdowns. Foles was even the better receiver—each team ran one similar gadget/trick play calling for their quarterback to sneak outside in the flat for a wide-open catch. Brady dropped the trick pass thrown to him, while Foles was able to haul in the pass thrown to him for a touchdown.

Brady’s Patriots had the ball and a chance to win, trailing by only five points with two minutes left. But Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady, giving Philly the ball in field goal range. That ultimately extended the Eagles’ lead to the final score, 41-33.

“If there’s a word, [it’s] called everything,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said of what it means to Philadelphia to win the title. “That’s what it means to Eagles fans everywhere. And for Eagles fans everywhere, this is for them.”