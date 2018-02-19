Surprise: White House Continues to Nominate Mainly White Men

From the day he announced that he was running for president, Donald Trump has made clear his feelings about people who are not White. Mexicans are “rapists” and the majority of people on welfare are Black. When told that Whites are actually the largest number of people receiving welfare, he expressed surprise.

So it comes as no surprise that 92 percent of Trump’s judicial nominees are White, according to a recent analysis by USA Today. He did nominate one African American, one Hispanic and five Asian Americans, so I guess we should be happy about that?

“The last four presidents, both Republican and Democratic, filled at least 10% of open seats on the federal bench with black or Hispanic nominees. More than one-third of President Obama’s confirmed judges were minorities,” USA Today writes.

On Feb. 12 Trump nominated seven men and two women to federal and district courts.

As Christopher Kang, Obama’s former White House deputy counsel, wrote on Twitter, “Surprise! All 9 of Trump’s judicial nominees today appear to be white.”

At the State of the Union in January, Trump said, “Working with the Senate, we are appointing judges who will interpret the Constitution as written, including a great new Supreme Court justice and more circuit court judges than any new administration in the history of our country.”

Who are these men that Trump is nominating? Michael Brennan, a White man from Wisconsin who is nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. When asked by Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J) if racial bias existed in the criminal justice system, something mountains of data show to be true, he could only muster, “I would indicate only that I would do my very best as a judge to ensure that no biases came in,” according to the Huffington Post.

Gordon Giampietro, who was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, once wrote that diversity is “code for relaxed standards,” according to BuzzFeed.

So far, the majority of judges who appear to be qualified to do so are White. Why could that be?