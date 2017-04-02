Survey Finds Race is Key Factor in Opinions on Trump Agenda

A new survey shows that race is a significant factor in Americans’ stance on leading White House policies.

Researchers at UCLA, University of Maryland and the University of Wisconsin-Madison interviewed more than 10,000 U.S. adults about the 2016 election and ongoing public policy issues such as immigration, taxes, health care reform, climate change, federal spending, policing, racial equality and more.

“With this data, we can better understand how racial and ethnic groups differ in their views toward today’s most pressing political and policy issues,” said Lorrie Frasure-Yokley, a UCLA political scientist and one of the study’s co-principal investigators.

On Obamacare—one of the chief targets for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans—majorities from all groups were in favor of improving the law and not repealing it. However, White Americans were less in favor of upholding the law—only 54 percent compared to 77 percent of Black respondents, 70 percent of Latinos and 68 percent of Asians.

Similarly, most of the participants from all racial groups said they believe that the federal government should increase taxes on the wealthy to give the middle class a tax break—73 percent of all Black, Latino and Asian respondents agreed, and 63 percent of White respondents.

Majorities of respondents in all groups also supported a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, however, White Americans were more likely to support deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Among the group of respondents, 60 percent were registered voters. Among this electorate, a majority of Black, Latino and Asian participants voted for Hillary Clinton last November, while a majority of the White voters cast their ballots for Trump.

“While there was dovetailing agreement on many pressing issues, we see that race still matters in America,” Frasure-Yokley said.

The “Collaborative Multi-Racial Post-Election Survey” was sponsored by political opinion research firm Latino Decisions and is available here.