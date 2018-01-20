Surviving Memphis Sanitation Workers Recall King’s Impact on their 1968 Strike for Better Conditions

Remembering Martin Luther King

Approximately 1,300 Black workers from the Memphis Department of Public Workers went on strike in 1968 for better working conditions in Memphis, Tenn. As a result of the violent reaction to the strike by the Memphis police and others, national attention began to focus on their cause. Such attention particularly became heightened when Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King appeared in Memphis to lend his support.

The AFRO was able to obtain interviews of four men who were involved in the 1968 strike when King joined their effort. The four surviving sanitation workers, Ozell Ueal, Rev. Cleophus Smith, Elmore Nickleberry, and James Winton were recently interviewed in San Francisco where they were recognized at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony.

In the interviews, the men recall the era’s hazardous segregated environment Black sanitation workers were required to endure in 1968 Memphis. They also shared their perception of the prodigious impact the presence of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King had on their struggle. Two of the men adorned the strike’s motto: “I am a man”.

The demonstration was the last event that King participated in before he was assassinated.