Susan Rice Joins Netflix Board of Directors

By Chelsea Burwell, Special to the AFRO

Susan Rice, former U.S. National Security adviser, has been named to Netflix’s board of directors.

Rice, who also served as the ambassador to the United Nations and key adviser to President Barack Obama, is the fourth woman to serve on the media streaming company’s board. Other board members include former executives of Disney-ABC Television, Pixar, and Ask Jeeves.

Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings anticipates Rice’s contribution to the company, saying, “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity, and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Rice joins the board as its 11th member.