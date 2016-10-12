Suspect in Shooting Death of Baltimore Rapper Lor Scoota Killed

Cortez Mitchell, 22, who was killed in his vehicle on North Monroe Street on Oct. 10, has been identified as one of the suspects in the shooting death of Baltimore rapper Lor Scoota.

“He was a person of interest in the death of Lor Scoota,” said Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith in a statement to the media. “He was one of several people who were person of interest.

Tyriece Travon Watson, better known by his rap name Lor Scoota, was killed earlier this year. His manager, Trayvon Lee, was killed several weeks later. Both murders remain unsolved.

“What’s significant about this is this revolving door of violence that we continue to talk about. As our investigation was building and as we were preparing to do more with this case, he gets killed; and this is the person who we believe was involved in the murder of Lor Scoota,” said Smith.

On Oct. 10 in West and Southwest Baltimore, three men were shot in separate incidents, said police.

Around 7:30 p.m., police went to the 2200 block of W. Fayette Street in the Penrose area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

At around, 8:30 p.m., police went to the 1800 block of North Bentalou Street in the Coppin Heights neighborhood, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigating another incident around 8:30pm, Police went to a hospital where a shooting victim had walked in with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police he was in the 1400 block of Drew Street in the Medford neighborhood when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

Besides these three incidents, Baltimore Police are investigating two fatal shootings that took place Monday afternoon only three hours apart on the city’s west side.

According to police, the first shooting was reported at about 2:06 p.m. in the 3700 block of Beehler Ave. A 29-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the upper and lower body.

He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified and police did not release information about a motive or suspects.

Another shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Officers found Mitchell, of the 4000 block of Potter Street, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on North Monroe Street.

Mitchell was transported to a hospital where he died.

A second victim was transported to another hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

At the scene, a Lexus with a shattered driver’s window and bullet holes in the door was resting against a tree. Three blocks north, detectives located shattered glass and a slew of bullet casings.

Police have no further details and asked anyone with information on any of these incidents to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup