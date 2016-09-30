Suspect in University of Illinois Shooting Turns Himself In

by: The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a party near the University of Illinois campus has turned himself in at the county jail.

This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Robbie Patton. Champaign police said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, that an arrest warrant for a first-degree murder charge has been issued for Patton in the deadly shooting at a party Sunday, Sept. 25 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP)
Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said Friday that 18-year-old Robbie M. Patton unexpectedly turned himself in at the Champaign County Jail late Thursday night. She said Patton walked in with a relative.

Patton is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday death of 22-year-old George Korchev on Green Street, an area near campus known for bars and restaurants. Three other people were injured.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement over a spilled drink that led to a fight.

None of the four victims were involved in the fight.

Patton is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

