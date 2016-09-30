Suspect in University of Illinois Shooting Turns Himself In

by: The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a party near the University of Illinois campus has turned himself in at the county jail.

Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said Friday that 18-year-old Robbie M. Patton unexpectedly turned himself in at the Champaign County Jail late Thursday night. She said Patton walked in with a relative.

Patton is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday death of 22-year-old George Korchev on Green Street, an area near campus known for bars and restaurants. Three other people were injured.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement over a spilled drink that led to a fight.

None of the four victims were involved in the fight.

Patton is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.