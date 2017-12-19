Suspect Indicted in Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Car Attack

by: The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a White nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been indicted on 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields has a preliminary court hearing in Charlottesville on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment Monday against 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

Prosecutors say Fields drove into peaceful counterprotesters the day of the rally that drew hundreds of White nationalists to the Virginia college town. A woman was killed, and authorities say 35 people were injured.

Fields, described by a former teacher as fascinated with Nazism, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last week.

Also indicted Monday were three men charged in connection with an attack on a man in a parking garage the day of the rally, and a man charged with firing a gun.

