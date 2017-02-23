T.I. Signs Distribution Deal With Roc Nation, Becomes Latest Co-Owner of Tidal

After leaving the major-label system following the release of his ninth studio album Paperwork in October 2014 via Columbia, T.I. has finally found a new home under Jay Z‘s wing. Ahead of his pop-up performance at Greenbriar Mall in his hometown of Atlanta on Monday night (Feb. 22), Tip announced he has signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation for his upcoming album, Dime Trap, and joins the growing list of artists who are co-owners of Tidal.

Signs pointed to T.I.'s Tidal deal last week, when he announced that Monday's pop-up show would be live-streamed on the service as part of the company's Tidal X concert series. At the same time, he released his new single from the album, Money Talk, exclusively on the service. As the latest artist co-owner, Tip joins the likes of Kanye West, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Usher and more who have stakes in the service and appeared onstage at its launch event last March; Lil Wayne came onboard last June.