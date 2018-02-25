Take Cover: Police Detain Former NFL Lineman for Disturbing Social Media Posts

For anybody who thought former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was a pushover, guess again. And that goes for star NFL linemen Mike Pouncey, Richie Incognito and possibly Martin’s old high school classmates.

Martin was detained by police over the weekend after posting a picture on Instagram of a shotgun and tagging his old teammates and high school, Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake School, in the picture. The caption read: “When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

Sources then identified that Martin had recently acquired two separate firearms. The post prompted school officials to cancel class at Harvard-Westlake School for preventative measures.

Martin played alongside Pouncey and Incognito with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2013 before news broke in his last season with the team that he was being bullied by those teammates. A second round pick out of Stanford, Martin was rated one of the top offensive linemen in the country before being drafted and officially retiring in 2015. After being detained by police on Feb. 23, Martin was reportedly moved to a mental health facility for further examination.

After the mass school shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day at Parkland High School in Florida, police have been treating Martin’s social media post with serious concern. Since the deadly shooting in Florida, there has been an increasing number of Internet threats on several Los Angeles high schools with Martin’s being the most high profiled one yet.