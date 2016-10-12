Teacher Charged with Sexual Solicitation of Student

Prince George’s County police have charged a county high school teacher with sexual solicitation of a 16-year-old student.

Police announced Oct. 11 that a relative of the student called police on Oct. 8 to report that 66-year-old Doney Olivieri, a teacher at DuVal High School in Lanham, Md., sent the student inappropriate text messages from June to September. Police say he’s also accused of touching the student on the chest in a classroom in September.

Police say they arrested Olivieri on Oct. 10 and he has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.