Teen In Police Involved Shooting Dies, Released from Prison One Day Before

by: Michelle Richardson Special to the AFRO

During a police involved shooting on Feb. 7 a suspect died after being shot.

The incident took place at the intersection of Monroe Street and Frederick Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

The suspect was transported to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.

Baltimore City Police spokesman, TJ Smith, stated the suspected, 18, was released from prison on Feb. 6 on felony drug and gun charges.

Smith also says the suspect has been arrested twice in the past month with a handgun.

“It’s really despicable because it’s putting our officers’ lives at risk and our citizens in harm’s way,” said Smith at a news conference.

A handgun was found at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported at this time and the suspect has not been ID’d pending family notification.