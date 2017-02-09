Teen In Police Involved Shooting Dies, Released from Prison One Day Before

by: Michelle Richardson Special to the AFRO
/ (Baltimore Police Department) /
During a police involved shooting on Feb. 7 a suspect died after being shot.

The incident took place at the intersection of Monroe Street and Frederick Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

Police canvas the scene after an unnamed suspect was shot by an officer. (Baltimore Police Department)
The suspect was transported to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.

Baltimore City Police spokesman, TJ Smith, stated the suspected, 18, was released from prison on Feb. 6 on felony drug and gun charges.

Smith also says the suspect has been arrested twice in the past month with a handgun.

“It’s really despicable because it’s putting our officers’ lives at risk and our citizens in harm’s way,” said Smith at a news conference.

A handgun was found at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported at this time and the suspect has not been ID’d pending family notification.

