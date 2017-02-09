Teen In Police Involved Shooting Dies, Released from Prison One Day Before

During a police involved shooting on Feb. 7 a suspect died after being shot.
The incident took place at the intersection of Monroe Street and Frederick Avenue around 3:00 p.m.
The suspect was transported to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.
Baltimore City Police spokesman, TJ Smith, stated the suspected, 18, was released from prison on Feb. 6 on felony drug and gun charges.
Smith also says the suspect has been arrested twice in the past month with a handgun.
“It’s really despicable because it’s putting our officers’ lives at risk and our citizens in harm’s way,” said Smith at a news conference.
A handgun was found at the scene.
No other injuries have been reported at this time and the suspect has not been ID’d pending family notification.