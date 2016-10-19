The Baltimore City High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

The Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Mustangs shut out the visiting Central Falcons 35-0 in their out of league matchup on Oct. 14. The Mustangs, now with a 5-2 record stand as the current top team in Baltimore City I region. They will put that record on the line as they travel to take on the Poly Engineers for a Baltimore City I face-off on Oct. 28.

Player(s) of the Week:

The Baltimore City player of the week is Devone Stubbs of Poly High School. Stubbs is a junior quarterback for the Engineers, and is one of their offensive stat leaders. Stubbs carries a showing of 895 yards, 70 of those rushing and the rest spread over eleven touchdown passes and an average of 127.9 yard per game. Stubbs is a player who is steadily on the rise in the Baltimore City Region. To see more from Devone, watch him and the Poly Engineers take on the Digital Harbor Rams on Oct. 20.

The Games to Come:

Be sure to check out when Poly takes on Digital Harbor on Oct. 20. The Engineers come into the match 4-3 on a two-win streak after beating the Carver Vo-Tech Bears Oct. 14. Meanwhile the Rams, coming off of their second loss in a row to Patterson Clippers enter the regional matchup 3-4. The Engineers and the Rams both want to improve their records as playoffs are right around the corner. Both teams go in, only one will come out the victor.

That’s it for this week’s Baltimore City football wrap-up.