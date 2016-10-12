The Baltimore City High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

Patterson fans left the field as they watched their Clippers take out the hosting City College Black Knights in a Baltimore City I league game, 20-18 on Oct. 7. Now with a win under their belts six weeks in, Patterson improves their record to 1-5. Coming up next for the Clippers is a test hosting the Digital Harbor Rams on October 15 in an in-league matchup. The Rams come into the game 3-3 after losing 16-6 in an out of county game against the Governor Thomas Johnson Patriots.

With the loss City college drops to 3-3. Coming up next for them is their home game against the Dunbar Poets on Oct. 14. The Poets enter the bout with a record of 4-2 after defeating the Edmonson-Westside Red Strom on October 7.

Player of the Week:

The player of the week for Baltimore is Rory Travers. Travers is a senior quarterback and wide receiver for Digital Harbor High School. Travers boasts 1157 passing yards over the season with 7 touchdown passes along with an average of 231.4 yards per game. Travers is testament to the leaders and talent showcased at Digital Harbor. To see more from Rory, watch him play with the Rams as they face Patterson on October 15th.

The Games to Come:

Be sure to check out the Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Mustangs as they prepare to host and take on the visiting Central Falcons. This well be the Mustangs second out of county game this season. The Mustangs come into the match 4-2, yet still remain one of the top teams in the Baltimore City I region. It will make for a exciting show as they continue to try and improve their overall record against the Mustangs. Check them out October 14th

That’s it for this week’s Baltimore football wrap-up. Make sure to check out these games this Friday and Saturday. Tune in next time.