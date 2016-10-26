The Baltimore High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the Afro’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

The Poly Engineers took down the Digital Harbor Rams at home, in an in-league victory Oct. 20. The Engineers outscored the Rams 28-12 and now hold a 5-3 record. The test to hold and improve that will come Oct. 28 when Poly hosts the Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Mustangs for a Baltimore City I matchup. The Mustangs currently hold one of the strongest records in the Baltimore City I region at 6-2 and look to continue improving after their recent win over the Patterson Clippers 37-0. As for the Rams, currently 3-5, next for them is an in-league matchup against the Dunbar Poets who will enter the game 5-3 after defeating the Carver Vo-Teach Bears 45-0. Their game will also be on Oct. 28.

Player(s) of the Week:

The player of the week title, this time belongs to Tyrese Kwanna of the Digital Harbor Rams. Kwanna is a junior slotback, free safety, and punt returner for the Rams. Kwanna is one of the top scorers in the region with 684 yards spread over 7 touchdowns and 46 points. He is proof that Digital Harbor has strong talent and will definitely continue to improve as the season continues on. To see more from Tyrese, watch as he and the Rams take on Dunbar Oct. 28.

The Games to Come:

The game to be on the lookout for this week will be the City College Black Knights versus the Douglass Mighty Ducks. Both teams are entering the Baltimore City I face-off fresh off of wins and both seek to continue their winning streak. The Black Knights hold a record of 5-3 while the Mighty Ducks are 6-2. The Black Knights seem to perform a little better with in county matchups as they have only one loss in-region while both of the Mighty Ducks’ losses came from in-region. Be sure to check out this matchup Oct. 28.

