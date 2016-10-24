The Children’s Home Presents FACES 2016

FACES 2016 will take place on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway, Baltimore. There will be live music by The Swingin’ Swamis, raffle drawings, pumpkin decorating, airbrush tattoo and body painting from Airbrush Unlimited Group and a photo booth from Fun Fotos MD. The event’s highlight will be the live and silent auctions featuring one-of-kind, original artwork created by The Children’s Home residents, who respond positively to art as an innovative approach to rebuilding their lives. For more information call 410-744-7310 or visit thechildrenshome.net.