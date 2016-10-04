The Congressional Black Caucus Mourns the Loss of CBC Foundation Fellow, Jonathan E. Riley, Esq.

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, CBC Chairman G. K. Butterfield issued the following statement on the passing of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) Fellow, Jonathan E. Riley, Esq.:

“The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) Fellowship program has long served as a talent pipeline for professional African American men and women looking to develop careers on Capitol Hill. The program was created to give future leaders an opportunity to work in public service, develop leadership skills, and make a difference in the community. Thousands of the brightest individuals from around the country have come through the CBCF fellowship program and assist in the development of a number of legislative and public policy initiatives within Congressional Black Caucus member offices. Having demonstrated a commitment to public service and optimism to serve their community early on, the CBCF fellows continue to excel in public service long after their fellowship is complete.

“This legislative session, the Congressional Black Caucus was fortunate to have one such individual, Jonathan E. Riley, Esq., serve with our office as a CBCF fellow. A graduate of the University of Florida and Northwestern University School of Law, Jonathan was a tremendously talented young man who made an unforgettable impression on his colleagues in the CBC and the CBCF Fellowship program. He had a joyous spirit and celebration for life. He loved his family, his work and demonstrated an admirable level of compassion, kindness and patience as he approached every assignment with enthusiasm and delight as his unselfish desire was to make a difference in life and his community. Prior to his work with the CBC, Jonathan advised Chicago-area businesses and nonprofits in entrepreneurship law and he held a strong passion for tech startups.

“Jonathan was rare among Hill staff and he exemplified an unsullied standard of what it truly means to work within Congress. He enriched our lives, and the loss of our dear friend is sudden and heartbreaking. We embrace his beloved wife Ayisat and year-old son Benjamin, his extended family and friends, and we pray that God comforts them all during this time of great loss and mourning.”