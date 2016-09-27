The Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group’s Annual Lunch

Join the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group for their annual luncheon benefiting the wax figure of Henrietta Lacks for the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum on Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is Dr. Roland Pattillo, team leader for the development of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. The luncheon will be held at the Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, Turner Station, Maryland. For ticket information contact Arkia Wade-Gowins at 904-614-3238 or via email at [email protected].