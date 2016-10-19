The Hip-Hop Artist Playing at an HBCU Near You

Touring is often seen as the main source of revenue for entertainers, and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi is reaping the financial benefits of his fame. As homecoming season approaches, Uzi is taking his show on the road, invading every Historically Black College & University that will have him.

Born Symere Woods, Uzi burst onto the hip-hop scene via his 2015 mixtape “Luv is Rage.” The project has garnered millions of downloads on the Internet, with underground hits like “Super Saiyan”, “7AM” and “All My Chains” receiving major club and radio play. Philadelphia legend Beanie Sigel once called Uzi a “rockstar”, referencing his unique image, further breaking down stereotypes of rappers.

Following the success of his breakout project, Uzi followed up with “Lil Uzi vs. the World” in April. The mixtape peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard rap charts, with the single “Money Longer” peaking at No.9.

After a successful tour, Uzi has set his sights on HBCU’s this October. On October 11, Uzi performed in front of a sold out crowd at Virginia’s Hampton University. On October 14, Uzi rocked the house at Bowie State University for homecoming and Oct. 15 he performed at Lincoln University’s homecoming concert.

On October 20, Uzi comes to Baltimore to headline Morgan State’s Homecoming, before heading to Washington D.C. that evening for Howard University’s homecoming concert at Echostage Nightclub.

By the end of the month, you can add Middle Tennessee State, Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State and Clark Atlanta to the list.

Aside from his appearances at HBCU’s Uzi rounds out the month with shows in Richmond, Connecticut and Stroudsburg, PA.

For one of the industry’s hottest rappers, this quasi-HBCU tour is surely profitable, but it is also a chance to connect with students of color, giving them an experience they will never forget.

As he Tweeted on Oct. 17, “Thank you for believing in me.”