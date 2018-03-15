There’s nothing quite like the sound of a gospel choir. Sunday morning church service would not be the same without their presence; we love to hear and watch them sing. Even the choir director plays an important role in making sure a joyful noise is made unto the Lord. If you enjoy choir music, then mark your calendar for The Hour of Power, held every second Sunday of the month.

Hosted by Elder Eric Waddell, each month one of his choirs sings for an hour, and takes the congregation back in time by singing gospel classics from years past.

Waddell, a gospel recording artist, is the minister of music at Mt. Pigsah CME Church in West Baltimore, and the founder and director of the Abundant Life Singers, the Baltimore Sanctuary Choir and The Voices of the Hour of Power.

Sunday March 11th, the Hour of Power, was held at Brown’s Memorial Baptist Church. The Abundant Life Singers, The Baltimore Sanctuary Choir and The Voices of the Hour of Power all sang to the glory of God. This particular Hour of Power was special because the theme was family and friends. I asked Mr. Waddell about the significance of this and he stated, “Every year the Baltimore gospel community celebrates the importance of worshipping together. We celebrate family through Gospel Music,” Waddell said. If you have ever been to an Hour of Power, then you know as soon as the music begins, it feels like one big family reunion. Everyone begins to sing and reminisce about days ago. The spirit of God is always felt, and you leave feeling like you have gotten the extra boost that you need to make it through the week.

The Hour of Power is such a unique concept. I was interested in what prompted Waddell to begin this movement in Baltimore. He informed me that it’s more than just singing for an hour. “I wanted a platform to educate and showcase the history of choir music,” he said. “The Hour of Power is a city-wide effort as we preserve songs from the past and celebrate where Gospel Music is headed. The vision is to motivate our church choirs to stay alive, teach younger musicians the hymns of the church and unify our city in singing the good news.”

Next month, April 8, The Hour of Power will celebrate five years. Plans are still underway, but be sure this will be an event you don’t want to miss. Check back next time to see all the details for the five year anniversary of The Hour of Power.