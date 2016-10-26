The Prince George’s County High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

In an extremely close matchup, The Flowers Jaguars edged out the visiting Northwestern Wildcats 7-4 in the Jaguars’ league victory Oct. 22. Flowers now stands at a 4-4 record. Their next game sees the Jaguars traveling to Parkdale to take on the Panthers in a Prince George’s County 4A bout, Oct. 29. The Panthers squad, now 1-7 enters the battle with their first win of the season defeating the High Point Eagles 38-14 Oct. 22. As for the Northwestern Wildcats, they will next play the Laurel Spartans in an in-league game on Oct. 29t. While Northwestern will try and improve from their 3-5 record. The Spartans are hungry for another win as they currently stand at 1-7 after losing 44-0 to the Bladensburg Mustangs.

Player(s) of the Week:

The PG County player of the week is Karl Mofor of the Eleanor Roosevelt raiders. Mofor is one of the main reasons the Raiders continue to be a dominating force in Prince George’s county this season. Mofor boasts a staggering 1245 rushing yards along with 14 touchdowns and 90 points this season, and those number will only increase as the season wraps up. To see more from Karl be sure to check him and the Raiders out as they look to improve on their 5-3 record on Oct. 29 against the Suitland Rams.

The Games to Come:

The game to see this week in Prince George’s County is the DuVal Tigers versus the Bowie Bulldogs. The 3-5 Bulldogs will host the 6-2 Tigers Oct. 29. The Bulldogs have just come off a loss to the Wise Pumas and so look to rectify that loss against the Tigers. The Tigers are not likely to roll over as they are on a winning streak and show no signs of stopping.

