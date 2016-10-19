The Prince George’s County High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

The Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders were trounced last week 38-8 in an in-league matchup against the hosting Wise Pumas. The Pumas continue to assert their dominance over Prince George’s county as they remain undefeated with a 7-0 record. Coming out of this game, they will get ready to take on Bowie High School. The Bulldogs will enter the Prince George’s County 4A game with a 3-4 record right off a victory over the High Point Eagles.

As for the Raiders, they now stand at 5-2. They will next take on visiting team Oxon Hill in an Prince George’s 1A/2A/3A bout. The Raider will also go up against a team fresh off a win as the Clippers defeated Largo 41-14 and now stand at 7-0.

Player(s) of the Week:

The week belongs to Iquan Johnson of Bowie High School. Johnson is a junior wide receiver and cornerback for the Bulldogs and was one of the main contributing factors in their 48-0 victory over the High Point Eagles. Johnson had 2 receptions, both for touchdowns in the game on Oct. 15. Johnson is also a leader in receiving yards for the County with a strong 316 receiving yards under his belt. To see more from Iquan, make sure to check out the Bowie Bulldogs take on the Wise Pumas on Oct. 21.

The Games to Come:

Be sure to check out the Flowers Jaguars as they host a face-off against the visiting Northwestern Wildcats, on Oct. 22. Both teams enter the in-league matchup 3-4 fresh off of their respective victories. This game could be a deciding factor for both teams on whether they make the playoffs or not. Stay tuned.

That’s it for this week’s PG County football wrap-up.