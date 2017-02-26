There’s a New Push to Make Obama President Again. This Time, of France.

by: Adam Taylor The Washington Posg
/ (Screengrab from White House video) /
0
120

In just a couple of months, French voters will go to the polls to elect their next president. It’s already turning into a divisive campaign, with the onetime conservative front-runner François Fillon deeply wounded by a corruption scandal and facing stiff competition from both the far right Marine Le Pen and the upstart “radical centrist” Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the COP21 summit in Paris, Nov. 30, 2015 (Screengrab from video courtesy The White House)
U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the COP21 summit in Paris, Nov. 30, 2015 (Screengrab from video courtesy The White House)

In the face of all this, some French voters are apparently hoping another candidate could come in and clean up the mess. The problem, however, is that their proposed president isn’t actually French.

In fact, he used to be the president of the United States.  More…

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS