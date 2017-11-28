The Taking Effective Action are partnering with Love A.M.E. Church and New Beginnings Community Church to host a two-act play entitled “Things Aren’t Always What They Seem” on Dec. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the New Beginnings Community Fellowship Church, 16508 Old Central Ave. The play highlights HIV/AIDS as well as STDs and the various ways college students are exposed to the diseases as well as the negative stigmas about the diseases, and how to live a prosperous, healthy life when facing the disease. Following the play, a panel will be available to answer the audience’s general questions. The panel will include a licensed family therapist, three pastors and an HIV/AIDS subject matter expert from the Prince George’s County Health Department as the panel moderator. The event is free. For more information, visit t-action.org.