Third Morgan Student Killed This Year

Charles M. McGee, a senior majoring in political science at Morgan State University, died on Nov. 23. He was shot on Nov. 20 and police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to an email sent to Morgan students by Morgan professor Kevin Banks.

He was shot off-campus in the 5600 block of Albanene Place in Northeast Baltimore.

McGee, 26, was a native of Bel Air, Md., according to a spokesman for Morgan.

McGee is the third Morgan student to be killed this year. Marcus Edwards was stabbed in the chest in Sept. and Gerald Williams was stabbed to death in Feb. Harry Malik Robinson, a former Morgan student, was charged with Williams’ death in April and is expected to go on trial in December. There have been no arrests in the Edwards or McGee cases.

McGee’s wake will be held on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Freedom Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 2926 Hollins Ferry Rd., Baltimore, Md 21230. The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Freedom Temple.