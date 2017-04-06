THIS IS WILKINS’ GOAL

Roger W. Wilkins, the first Black assistant attorney general, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and a professor at George Mason University, died in Kensington, Md. on March 26 (see obituary on page A2). The below article profiles Wilkins right after he was sworn in by President Lyndon B. Johnson to be the new director of Community Relations Service in 1966.

‘PEACEFUL PROGRESS IN CIVIL RIGHTS’

• WILKINS, the name, and Civil Rights

• CHIEF of Community Relations Service

• SWORN in by President Johnson

• AIM: To help people to help themselves

March 12, 1966

Roger W. Wilkins, 33, bears a surname already famous in civil rights annals, and his personal dedication as new director of the Community Relations Service is confirmation of the family’s dedication to the cause.

With Roger’s other proud relatives, his uncle, Roy Wilkins national NAACP executive director was on hand when Roger was administered the oath of office on Feb. 4, by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce John T. Connor. Roger’s father, the late Earl Wilkins, was a younger brother to Roy.

The Community Relations Service was established by Congress to foster voluntary compliance with the 1964 Civil Rights Act. President Johnson, who presided over Wilkins’ swearing – in ceremony at the White House says of the agency, “Its aim is to achieve peaceful progress in civil rights.”

Legislations has been introduced to transfer the CRS from the Commerce Department to the Justice Department in which case Mr. Wilkins will have the status of an assistant attorney general. To strengthen its effectiveness, President Johnson also recommended that the agency staff be increased from 67 to 100, and its budget from $1.3 million to $2 million.

Elaborating on the challenge of the CRS agency, Mr. Wilkins says:

***

CRS’s Challenge

“The challenge is to help the people in the community to get the necessary will and commitment to do this job, if they don’t have it and then help them organize and employ the resources effectively to do the job.

“That’s the mandate of the Community Relations Service. My personal concern is that we do as much as we can to help people in the communities make the lives of all Americans as rich and full and as rewarding as can be achieved, free from prejudice and unnatural ugly barriers in human relations.”

The Roger Wilkins family has lived in Washington since 1962, coming from New York City where he had been practicing law.

***

2 world trips

When Mr. Hamilton left the position, Wilkins stayed on until October, 1964 as special assistant to his successor, David Bell. During this time, he travelled around the world twice on survey trips to see how AID programs were being conducted in the field.

Mr. Wilkins who stands six feet tall, with weight at 170 pounds will celebrate his 34th birthday March 25.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Earl and Helen Wilkins.

In 1944, Mrs. Wilkins married Dr. Robert Claytor of Grand Rapids, Mich. There Roger attended high school. He was graduated in 1953 from the University of Michigan where he got his law school degree in 1956.

During his college years, he was president of the Uni-

***

1 Room School

Roger attended a “one room segregated school” in Kansas City, and when that building was torn down before he reached third grade, he “was bussed several miles to another segregated school.”

After the father died in 1941, the widow and son moved to New York City where Roger attended “a de facto segregated high school in Harlem.”

***

versity of Michigan NAACP Chapter; an officer in the student government, and president of his senior class.

Also at the university he met Eve Tyler of Cleveland, Ohio, who was majoring in sociology. The young couple was married in 1956.

Mrs. Wilkins had served as a case worker in the Child Welfare Division of the Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Welfare Department in Cleveland; and after the couple moved to New York City, she did child welfare work there.

***

Two youngsters

Nowadays, her time is devoted to their own youngsters Amy, 6; and David, 20 months. “Daddy maintains that David is very smart, because he was born the day after the Senate voted cloture on the 1964 Civil Rights Bill. He waited to see what kind of country he was coming into.”

Roger served as a law clerk in New York during the last half of 1956; was a welfare worker in Cleveland in 1957; then was an associate in a New York law firm until 1962 when he came to Washington.

After two years service with the AID program, he became in October, 1964 an assistant director to former Florida Gov. Leroy Collins who headed the Community Relations Service. President Johnson’s nomination of Wilkins to succeed Gov. Collins was announced in December.

***

‘Slum Gullion’

The favorite color of the new CRS director is blue. He’s not particular as to foods, but has a fondness for the dish the family calls “slum gullion.”

Mrs. Wilkins says it is concocted of spaghetti, kidney beans, ground beef, red pepper and other spices, “and

***

A RAGGED LITTLE BOY

Over his desk, Mr. Wilkins has posted a photograph of a ragged little boy in a back alley area, surrounded by tall, gaunt slum dwelling apartment buildings.

Asked the significance of the picture, he explains “to me it represents precisely what I think this job is all about.

“No American child in this second half of the 20th Century should have to live in that ghetto environment, and have his future and his horizons limited by the squalor, ugliness and poverty that this picture depicts.

“Here in Washington, with our various inter agency associations, we can sometimes lose sight of what we are really working for — the objective being to improve the life of citizens like this little boy. This picture serves as a reminder.”

***

whatever else you can put your hands on.”

Her husband says, “It’s delicious, and tastes even better the second day.”

As to hobbies, he says, “I play tennis very badly, but I like the game, and softball and touch football.” He played golf in his student years, but feels that it now would take too much of this time away from home. He also played bridge in college, but not often now.

In addition to his required reading, he’s attuned to American history and politics such as the Theodore White books on Presidential candidates and the Arthur Schlesinger books on Presidents Roosevelt and Kennedy.

He also likes classics, good novels, works by Flaubert, Dostoievski, Theodore Dreiser, William Faulkner and James Baldwin.

Roger likes some classical music, but if he’s listening to the radio, more likely than not, the music is the kind with a beat.

He remembers family birthdays and anniversaries and Mrs. Wilkins thinks his most outstanding attribute is “his integrity.” They are members of the Episcopal Church.

The family turn-out for Roger’s swearing-in ceremony included his parents and two stepsisters, both of whom he considers “wonderful sisters.”

They are Judith Clayton, 18; a freshman at Western Michigan University; and Sharon, 15, a high school student in Grand Rapids.